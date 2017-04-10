Independence woman identified as victim found dead in KC’s Northeast area

A 34-year-old woman found dead inside of a car in Kansas City’s Northeast area was identified on Monday as Elaine Segovia of Independence.
Officers responding to a medical call found Segovia inside of a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when they responded to the area of Smart Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard. Segovia was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car was found parked just outside of Northeast High School.
Police have no suspects and haven’t said how Segovia died. They are investigating her death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
