Indian dignitaries honor Olathe bar hero Ian Grillot, surprise him with big check

Ian Grillot, the hero wounded while trying to stop a gunman at an Olathe bar, knew he was going to be honored Saturday at a formal gala in Houston.
He didn’t know he’d be receiving a check for $100,000.
The India House, which hosted the gala, and three donors teamed to give Grillot the money, to be used toward buying a house.
The gala’s three guest speakers included Navtej Sarna, the Indian Ambassador to the United States. But organizers also asked Grillot, whom they had invited as the special guest of honor, to say a few words. He attended the event with his family.
“It was a very impressive evening,” said his mother, Debra Grillot. “A lot of dignitaries were there from within the Indian community.”
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, an engineer at Garmin Ltd., was killed in the Olathe attack. His friend and fellow engineer, Alok Madasani, 32, was wounded. Both are natives of India.
The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime because the gunman allegedly said “Get out of my country” before opening fire. Grillot suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand and chest while trying to stop the shooter.
Adam W. Purinton, 51, of Olathe faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
