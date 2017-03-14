Crime

March 14, 2017 1:43 PM

Man killed in East 39th Street shooting identified

By Katy Bergen

A man who died after being involved in a shooting this weekend has been identified as Dorron Blackmon, 31.

Blackmon was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Kansas City early Saturday in the 2100 block of East 39th Street.

Kansas City police responded to the shooting shortly after 3:30 a.m. and found a man shot and in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital.

While at the scene, officers learned a second victim had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. The second victim, a man in his 20s, died of his injuries.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Kansas City Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

