Shootout leaves one dead in KC; chief predicts ‘this homicide will be solved’

Kansas City Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shootout that left one man dead and another man hospitalized in critical condition.
Officers responded to a call on a shooting at 3:39 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 39th Street and found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was transported to an area hospital.
While on the scene, police were notified that a second gunshot victim had been taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle. That victim, who was a man in his early 30s, died of his injuries.
Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte reported the shooting on his Twitter account, stating, “I’m confident this homicide will be solved.”
Anyone with information to help solve it is asked to call the police or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
