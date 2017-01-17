UMKC student told a friend she was getting pulled over. She hasn’t been seen since

1:03 Minimum wage rally outside Missouri Supreme Court Pause

0:44 Arturo Cabral court appearance in rape case

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:20 Texas mother and daughter heading to DC during inauguration

3:16 After nearly 50 years in exile, former KC Black Panther leader Pete O'Neal speaks from Africa

1:32 Triple homicide investigation in Kansas City

2:13 Lifelong camper reveals which area of the country is best at Mid-America RV Show

1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads