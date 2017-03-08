Behind the ruling: What the Bryan Sheppard release order says about the case

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer Pause

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack