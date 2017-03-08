‘A senseless act:’ Family seeks clues to bring father’s killer to justice

David Lenox loved his dogs, two Shih Tzus named Snickers and Coco.
He was fond of walking them on the Willow Creek Apartment grounds in Kansas City, where he lived.
It was during one of those walks on Feb. 27 when Lenox, 66, was shot just a few steps away from his front door. The killing seems to lack any apparent motive.
Officers responded to a report of a body lying in a parking lot within the gated apartment complex. They found Lenox, who was later pronounced dead.
“Snickers stayed by my dad’s side the entire time,” said Mike Lenox, David Lenox’s son.
More than a week has passed, and clues in the case remain scarce.
“No one has reported anything,” said daughter Mindy Lenox. “We have nothing right now. We’ve been working with detectives, but we have no idea right now.”
The lack of clues in the case has prompted the Lenox children to add their own money to a reward fund, doubling the standard payout of $2,000 to $4,000.
Tips can be submitted anonymously, and any tip that leads to an arrest or charges being filed in the case could bring the $4,000 reward.
No suspects have emerged, according to Detective Kevin Boehm with the Kansas City Police Department. “Any leads would be invaluable,” he said.
In addition to bringing their father’s killer to justice, Mindy and Mike Lenox are also compelled by an unsettling fact, “that someone is out there and we want to make it safer for the rest of the community,” Mindy Lenox said.
David Lenox loved Kansas City, his children said. A diehard Chiefs fan and season-ticket holder, Lenox was often joined by his children at Arrowhead Stadium.
Though his children had moved away from Kansas City, “We’d come back to go to a lot of games with my dad,” Mindy Lenox said.
David Lenox was also a Royals and Missouri Tigers fan. He and his two children all graduated from Mizzou.
Mike Lenox had recently returned to live in the Kansas City area from Austin, Texas.
“I had the opportunity to come back for a good job, but a component of my decision was to be closer to my dad,” he said.
Mindy Lenox, who lives in San Francisco, expressed with disbelief that her father, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, could survive war but be killed on a walk near his home.
“He could survive Vietnam, but to be shot and killed walking his dog in the city he loved is just unfathomable to us,” Mindy Lenox said.
Lenox’s two dogs were taken in by friends following their owner’s death.
Mindy Lenox said her father was known for his kindness. Neighbors at the Willow Creek Apartments have told her they would often expect a knock on their doors from her father during storms, in an effort to check up on them.
“He really was a very kind, non-confrontational man,” Mindy Lenox said. “My brother and I are just clueless and hope to have some answer as to why this senseless act was committed. … To think somebody is out there that did this — it’s heartbreaking.”
A visitation for David Lenox is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave.
Funeral services will be held at the same location the next morning at 10 a.m.
The family encourages donating to Missouri’s Crime Victims’ Compensation Program, which provides financial assistance to violent crime victims.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @maxlondberg
To submit an anonymous tip
Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477); submit a tip through the P3TIPS mobile app or do so electronically at KCcrimestoppers.com.
Comments