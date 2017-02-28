Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in south Kansas City street

A homicide investigation is underway after police responding to an ambulance call found a man’s body lying in the street Monday night.
Police found the victim about 10:50 p.m. inside the Willow Creek Apartments complex in the 9900 block of Walnut Drive.
The man, who is believed to be in his mid-50s, had no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police did not release how the man died. They also didn’t have any suspect description.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Monday’s homicide is the Kansas City’s 18th of the year.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
