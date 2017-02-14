Van Note double-murder trial goes to jury after closing arguments

The jury has the case in the double-murder trial of Susan “Liz” Van Note.
After a week of testimony, the defense rested Tuesday morning without presenting more testimony. Van Note, charged in the deaths of her millionaire father and his girlfriend, did not take the stand.
Authorities say Van Note, a Lee’s Summit lawyer, killed William Van Note and Sharon Dickson because she wanted to get her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate.
Her attorneys pointed to another man, who has since disappeared, as the killer. No hair, blood, DNA or fibers link Van Note to the crime scene.
“Not one piece of physical evidence links Liz to the crime scene,” defense attorney Tom Bath said in closing arguments.
Lead prosecutor Kevin Zoellner told the jury that every trial has unexplained questions. In this trial, Zoellner said, it was a call from Van Note’s cellphone to her home that pinged a tower near the crime scene at the Lake of the Ozarks minutes after the attack.
Van Note, 44, said she was home in Lee’s Summit.
Zoellner said Bath tried to distract the jury by bringing up a cigarette butt and an unidentified palm print.
“Those people weren’t up at the hospital trying to kill her father,” Zoellner told the jury. “Does it strike anybody strange that she wanted to pull the plug that quick? I would submit she didn’t want him to wake up and talk.”
The attack occurred Oct. 2, 2010, at the couple’s vacation home in Sunrise Beach.
Dickson, 59, who was stabbed and shot, died at the scene. William Van Note, 67, a Liberty businessman, suffered similar injuries and was taken to a hospital in Columbia. He died four days later after his daughter showed up with a durable power of attorney for health care and asked that his ventilator be shut off.
William Van Note’s name had been signed at the bottom of the document. Investigators seized his daughter’s laptop from her office and determined that the power of attorney document had been created after the attack. Two persons testified earlier that they had signed it as witnesses at Susan Van Note’s request.
“She’s a terrible killer,” Zoellner said in his closing argument. “She couldn’t kill him with a gun or a knife. So she used her mouth to tell the hospital to kill him.”
Bath told the jury there are too many unanswered questions for them to convict Van Note.
He pointed to a 911 call that William Van Note made after the attack.
“Don’t you think he would have told them who did it?” Bath asked.
He also reminded the jury that evidence showed a brutal fight between Dickson and her attacker.
“There were no injuries to Liz, no cuts, no scratches, no abrasions,” Bath said. “There was no blood in her car.”
He pointed to a man who in 2005 borrowed $600,000 from William Van Note. According to testimony, the man put up 11 properties as collateral, including his personal residence. When he fell behind on his payments, William Van Note foreclosed.
In the 10 days before the attack, William Van Note and the man had six phone conversations, including one about 6 p.m. the night of the attack.
The private investigator and law enforcement officials have said the man cannot be found. The Star is not using the man’s name.
Did the man commit the crime? Bath asked.
“We have no idea,” he said, adding that all of the questions rule out a conviction of his client.
“It’s not enough to say ‘She could have done it’ or ‘Maybe she did it,’ ” Bath said. “That’s not what this country was founded on. That’s reasonable doubt.”
Donald Bradley: 816-234-4182
Comments