Man charged with shooting at a family in Lenexa allegedly was on LSD

A man charged with firing shots into an occupied car in Lenexa was allegedly under the influence of LSD, according to recently released court documents.
Devin Joseph Mason is charged in Johnson County District Court with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.
According to the court documents, Lenexa police were called on Jan. 28 to the 10800 block of Haskins Street by a man who reported that Mason “was going crazy and attacking him.”
On their way to that call, officers were told that someone was firing shots in the area of College Boulevard and Pflumm Road.
In the 10800 block of Pflumm, the officers encountered Mason sitting on the sidewalk. He appeared to be in distress and officers stopped to talk to him.
Mason, 28, told them that he had fired shots and pointed to where a gun was lying nearby.
He allegedly told police that he was trying to kill Satan, according to the documents.
When he saw a car approaching, Mason allegedly yelled, “There it is. Right there. Stop them. Kill them,” the documents allege.
Mason then began struggling with officers, and it took several to subdue him. One officer said Mason “was exhibiting an elevated level of strength” and told police that he had taken LSD, according to the documents.
The occupants of the car, a couple and their 12-year-old daughter, told police that they had been driving down the street when they saw a man they didn’t know yelling and walking down the street.
They sped away when they noticed he was carrying a gun. As they drove off they could hear bullets striking their car, they reported.
No one was injured.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
