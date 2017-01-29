Man treated for possible overdose after he’s accused of shooting at vehicle in Lenexa

After arresting a man who allegedly fired shots at a passing vehicle Saturday in Lenexa, police took him to a hospital for treatment of a possible drug overdose.
Police responded about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to reports of a disturbance involving two men in the 10800 block of Haskins Street.
Prior to officers arriving at the scene, one of the men left. Police found him nearby a few minutes later.
During their investigation, police learned that the man allegedly had fired shots from a handgun at a passing vehicle and fired other shots indiscriminately.
There were no reports of injuries. Police arrested the man and took him to a hospital.
Police also expressed gratitude for people who stopped to assist as officers took the man into custody.
