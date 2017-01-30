Man charged with attempted murder of three in Lenexa shooting incident

A man who allegedly fired shots into an occupied vehicle in Lenexa has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Devin Joseph Mason, 28, Lee’s Summit, was charged Monday in Johnson County District Court with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Lenexa police said the shooting incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the 10800 block of Haskins Street.
Police said they were called to investigate a disturbance in which shots were fired from a handgun into a vehicle occupied by three people, including a juvenile.
None of the vehicle occupants were injured, and police said they arrested Mason nearby.
He remained in custody Monday, and his bond is set at $150,000.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments