Cousins are identified as Kansas City, Kan., homicide victims

0:54 Two men found shot to death in Kansas City, Kan. Pause

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal