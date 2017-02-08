Cousins are identified as Kansas City, Kan., homicide victims

Two men found shot to death Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan., were identified Wednesday as Alfred Vine Jr. and James Christopher III.
Vine, 28, and Christopher, 45, were cousins, according to family members.
Christopher is a rap artist who performed under the name J Rock, according to his Facebook page.
They were found dead about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a house in the 400 block of Greeley Avenue.
A relative made the discovery after going to the house to check on them, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments