Children who reported mom’s stabbing death at school get help from police, community

New iPads, mattresses and a new place to live are among the growing number of items that have been offered to three children whose mother was found fatally stabbed inside their Independence home.
On Monday, school officials alerted police when two students said their father had brutally stabbed their mother to death. Officers went to the apartment in the 600 block of North Peck Court and found Yadira Gomez dead.
The following day, Jackson County prosecutors charged Vicente Roldan-Marron, 41, with first-degree murder in the Sunday stabbing death. Roldan-Marron is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
Since news of the incident broke, Independence police said a number of individuals, nonprofit agencies and others have come forward and offered money, provided gifts and offered their support to the surviving children.
“This is a tragedy; not only do these kids lose the mother, they are losing their father,” said Officer John Syme, a police spokesman. “It is not something that children should ever experience.”
An electronics store donated new iPads for the children, a local mattress store contributed new mattresses, and the apartment complex where the family lived has moved the children and other relatives into a new and larger unit.
An Independence officer has collected over $1,400 from detectives, fellow officers and police department staff that will be used to purchase gift cards for the children.
More money and other items are being donated. The police department has received numerous phone calls offering help to the children while compiling a list of donated items.
“It is still kind of a work in progress,” Syme said. “(What happened), it was quite a shock to everyone involved.”
Prosecutors alleged that the couple’s 9-year-old boy said that his parents argued after attending church on Sunday. Gomez told Roldan-Marron that she wanted him to move out. The boy later discovered his mother covered in blood.
On Monday, the boy and another sibling told school officials what happened.
Officers found Gomez inside the family’s residence dead from multiple stab wounds. Roldan-Marron told investigators that he could not remember what happened because he had blacked out after drinking alcohol and taking pills.
Independence school officials said counselors were available to speak with students and staff about the incident.
“Our staff has supported students through this difficult time,” Jana Corrie, a spokeswoman for the Independence School District, said in a written statement. “In addition to educating students, we are a safe haven for kids.”
Organizations such as Corey’s Network has offered their assistance to the children’s relatives. The group helps family members of homicide victims with expenses associated with a funeral and other support.
“We want to create a community around them,” said Michelle Metje, who launched the network after the 2013 stabbing death of her son, Corey Laykovich.
