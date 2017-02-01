Children who reported mom’s stabbing death at school get help from police, community

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack Pause

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:31 May 9 arrests at Kansas City library event

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

2:28 Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television