KC man charged in 2013 stabbing death in Independence

More than three years after the stabbing death of an Independence man, prosecutors have filed a murder charge.
John Seger, 24, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing Corey Laykovich, 22, during a struggle after an argument.
According to court records, Seger was arrested by Independence police Wednesday after he admitted to stabbing the victim.
Laykovich’s brother discovered him in his bedroom suffering from a stab wound in the early hours of July 27, 2013.
The brother told police he had heard Laykovich return home earlier in the evening and checked on him after he heard Laykovich breathing heavily.
According to court records, police tracked Laykovich’s activities that evening and concluded he had walked home. Residents had heard screaming and yelling not far from his home.
Seger, prosecutors say, was identified as someone who might have wanted to hurt Laykovich. His bond was set at $250,000.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments