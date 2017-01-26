Prolific Overland Park clothing thief pleads guilty to stealing bras

For the fourth time since 2008, an Overland Park woman pleaded guilty Thursday to shoplifting clothing from an area store.
Kelli Jo Bauer was arrested in the new theft case the day before she was scheduled to be sentenced for another case where police recovered truckloads of clothing from her $900,000 home in an exclusive neighborhood.
The latest case involved the theft of five bras from a Lenexa Kohl’s store in November.
Bauer, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony theft.
According to court documents, after taking the bras without paying for them, Bauer returned them to the store for a cash refund.
The day after she was arrested in the Kohl’s case, Bauer was scheduled to be sentenced for stealing more than $25,000 in merchandise from other stores.
That case began in 2015 when Overland Park police found a Facebook posting for the sale of “high-end” clothing. Undercover detectives visited Bauer’s home as buyers and followed her to several stores, where they saw her steal items.
Bauer pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of theft between $25,000 and $100,000, as well as two misdemeanor counts of theft of less than $1,000.
The plea agreement in that case called for her to receive probation and pay restitution, but after her latest arrest, prosecutors filed notice that they would withdraw from the agreement.
Bauer is now scheduled to be sentenced in both cases on March 24.
She was previously convicted of theft in 2008 and 2013, according to court records.
