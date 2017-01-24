Crime

January 24, 2017 10:17 AM

Stay denied for Missouri inmate facing Jan. 31 execution

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A federal judge in Kansas City has denied a Missouri inmate’s stay of his upcoming execution.

Mark Christeson, 37, is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 31 for the 1999 killings of a woman and her two children near Rolla.

Last week, a federal appeals court ordered the judge to hold a hearing on Christeson’s claim that he was abandoned by his former attorneys when they missed the deadline to file an appeal on his behalf.

The hearing was held last Friday in front of District Judge Dean Whipple in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

Based on testimony at the hearing, Whipple found that Christeson’s lawyers had worked diligently on his behalf and their miscalculation of the appeal deadline did not constitute abandonment.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

