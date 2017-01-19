Crime

January 19, 2017 11:35 AM

Appeals court grants hearing for Missouri inmate facing execution

By Tony Rizzo

A Missouri prison inmate scheduled to be executed later this month has been granted a court hearing to argue that he was “abandoned” by his former lawyers.

Mark Christeson is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 31 for the 1999 killings of a woman and her two children near Rolla.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ordered a federal judge to “convene promptly a limited evidentiary hearing on the question of abandonment.”

Christeson, 37, is alleging that attorneys appointed to represent him more than a decade ago abandoned him after missing a deadline to file his appeal.

Attorneys for the state of Missouri argued that a mistake or negligence by his attorneys was not abandonment.

In Wednesday’s order, the court of appeals said it was prudent to allow the hearing for Christeson so a decision on whether he was abandoned could be “based on a more complete understanding of the facts.”

