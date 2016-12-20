Police outlast driver in 90-minute, high-speed chase winding through the KC area

A man who led Kansas City police on a high-speed chase for about 90 minutes Tuesday was reportedly arrested after the stolen vehicle he was driving was disabled.
The chase began about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 31st Street and Broadway. A police officer was investigating a hit-and-run wreck when his patrol vehicle was sideswiped by a pickup truck not involved in the previous wreck.
The pickup driver then fled the scene.
Other officers on the ground and in a helicopter spotted the truck several minutes later. It was being driven erratically, and the driver eluded police efforts to stop him.
The ensuing pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph as the pickup ran other motorists off the road and drove into oncoming traffic.
At times, the pickup drove off road through grassy areas.
The chase went into south Kansas City, into Johnson County and then back into south Kansas City.
Officers from Kansas City, Grandview, the Missouri Highway Patrol and several departments were involved in trying to stop the driver.
After driving into an apartment complex at 113th Street and Calico Drive, the driver took another person’s truck and continued fleeing.
As the stolen vehicle drove from the apartment complex, police were able to deploy a device to puncture the stolen truck’s tires.
That forced the driver to drastically reduce his speed. Eventually, he got stuck in a grassy area with officers surrounding him.
He then stepped from the truck with his hands raised and was taken into custody around noon near 105th Terrace and College Avenue.
Police said the driver was a 29-year-old Kansas City man.
No one was injured during the pursuit, and police learned that the truck the man was initially driving had been reported stolen in Kansas.
