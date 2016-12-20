Police outlast driver in 90-minute, high-speed chase winding through the KC area

0:51 Blue Springs police search for stolen car suspect Pause

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:36 Friends, family remember Daizsa Bausby

2:13 Santa helps children of murdered parents find joy in Christmas

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

1:20 Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task