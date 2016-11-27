KC police identify woman brought to hospital with fatal gunshot wound

Kansas City police on Sunday released the name of a 20-year-old woman who died four days earlier after being brought to a hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.
Greican J. Davidson had been brought to Truman Medical Center on Wednesday night after being injured in a shooting. She died later that night, and detectives investigated what they called a crime scene in the 5500 block of Forest Avenue.
No other details were released on Sunday.
Kansas City has recorded 112 homicides in 2016. The metropolitan area has seen 181 killings so far this year.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments