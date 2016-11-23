Crime

November 23, 2016 7:49 PM

Man shot on Bellefontaine in Kansas City dies from his injuries

By Toriano Porter

A man shot on 49th Street in Kansas City on Wednesday has died.

The shooting occurred about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of East 49th Street. The area is near the intersection of E. 49th and Bellefontaine Avenue.

Officers located the man after responding to calls of a robbery and shooting. Police said the man answered a knock on his door when he was confronted by a suspect. The suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint and shot him, police said. The man was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries hours later. He is described as a black man in his late 40s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting or suspect information.

The killing was the city’s 110th homicide of 2016.

