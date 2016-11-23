Man shot on Bellefontaine in Kansas City dies from his injuries

A man shot on 49th Street in Kansas City on Wednesday has died.
The shooting occurred about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of East 49th Street. The area is near the intersection of E. 49th and Bellefontaine Avenue.
Officers located the man after responding to calls of a robbery and shooting. Police said the man answered a knock on his door when he was confronted by a suspect. The suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint and shot him, police said. The man was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries hours later. He is described as a black man in his late 40s.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting or suspect information.
The killing was the city’s 110th homicide of 2016.
