‘Not so autocratic:’ What Shawnee Mission parents want in their next superintendent.

Jim Hinson, superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District spoke briefly with the media before the school board meeting Nov. 28, 2016. Hinson explained the District's policy in regards to the ban on wearing of safety pins by teachers at staff in the district, a decision that was criticized by many parents. On Monday, consultants assisting in the search for a new superintendent shared community feedback about what qualities that leader should have. Tammy Ljungblad