Shawnee Mission Superintendent Jim Hinson announces retirement

Superintendent Jim Hinson intends to retire at the end of the school year in June, the Shawnee Mission school district announced Wednesday.
Hinson, who has served 34 years in public education, took the helm of the school district in 2013. He had spent 11 years prior to that as superintendent of the Independence Public School District.
His retirement is effective June 30, 2017 pending board approval at a April 24 school board meeting.
In a statement, Hinson, 54, cited a desire to spend more time with his family and “pursue other lifelong goals” as motivation for retiring.
“The board, administrators and employees of this fine district have provided me with terrific support over my tenure,” Hinson said. “I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to have worked with each member of the team. I am proud of the district and what it is today; and feel confident that the dedicated board members and talented leadership team will continue to ensure that Shawnee Mission remains one of the very best school districts.”
Sara Goodburn, president of the Board of Education, also released a statement Wednesday.
“On behalf of the board, we thank Dr. Hinson for introducing our district to relevant, innovative, state-of-the-art methods to deliver high quality education to all our students. He was instrumental in developing the district’s 10-year strategic plan which enhanced academics, technology, safety and security, and communications.” Goodburn said. “The district benefitted greatly from his impressive leadership and expertise in developing the 2015 no-mill-increase bond issue, allowing us to build new facilities. We wish him well as he begins this new chapter of his life.”
The district said it would create a leadership transition plan that would include naming an interim superintendent.
Hinson currently makes a salary of $254,280, according to the school district. He has earned $291,000 in gross wages as of the March 20 payroll.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
