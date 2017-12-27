This Belton shooting remains unsolved after three years as police renew call for tips

Three years have now passed since Chad Donaldson, 36, was shot and killed as he walked down Springdale Drive in Belton.
Donaldson died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Dec. 22, 2014, and authorities say the homicide remains unsolved three years later.
The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers and the Belton Police Department are still looking for information regarding Donaldson’s death. A reward leading to an arrest in the case is currently at $4,000.
According to a news release, Donaldson, of Belton, was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2014, at a QuikTrip located on Missouri 58 and Interstate 49.
At 1:57 a.m. Dec. 22, 2014, previous reports said authorities responded to a 911 call in regard to a man who had been shot. Belton officers found Donaldson on Springdale Drive. He had been shot in the stomach.
A Facebook page called “Justice for Chad Donaldson Help Catch a Killer” was set up following the homicide to help solve the case and to honor the 36-year-old Belton man.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
Tips, which also may be submitted anonymously, also can be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com or by downloading the P3TIPS app.
