'Miracle he's alive': Driver hospitalized after semi truck falls off overpass in KCK

The driver of a semi truck that crashed and fell from a highway overpass Sunday in Kansas City, Kan., survived the wreck and was hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred about 4 p.m. on Interstate 670 near Interstate 70, between South Seventh Street and the Kansas River.

The driver was carrying produce in the truck and failed to negotiate the curve, according to Tiffany Bush, a highway patrol spokeswoman.

The truck crashed over the side of the overpass and fell about 60 feet to the ground below.

The crash left wreckage strewn below the overpass in an area beside the nearby roads.

A witness, Bill Newcamp of Atchison, said he was waiting for a work crew near the overpass when he saw the truck fall. He said it looked to him as if the truck was speeding.

"He just went straight over," Newcamp said. "I can't believe what I've just seen in front of my eyes.

"It's a miracle he's alive."