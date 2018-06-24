Semi truck falls off highway overpass in Kansas City, Kan.

Emergency crews in Kansas City, Kan., are responding to a wreck after a semitrailer truck crashed and fell off of an overpass on Interstate 670.
The wreck occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday on I-670 near Interstate 70, between South Seventh Street and the Kansas River.
The crash left wreckage strewn below the overpass in an area beside the nearby roads.
A witness, Bill Newcamp of Atchison, said he was waiting for a work crew near the overpass when he saw the truck fall. He said it looked to him as if the truck was speeding.
Emergency crews pulled the driver of the truck from the wreckage, Newcamp said. The driver appeared to be injured and was taken to a hospital.
One lane of traffic on I-670 was closed while crews responded to the wreck.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
