This female Asian small-clawed otter was born March 18 at the Kansas City Zoo.
This female Asian small-clawed otter was born March 18 at the Kansas City Zoo. The Kansas City Zoo
This female Asian small-clawed otter was born March 18 at the Kansas City Zoo. The Kansas City Zoo

Local

What should this little baby otter be named? KC Zoo wants you to vote

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

March 27, 2018 03:43 PM

The otter population at the Kansas City Zoo continues to grow with the birth this month of a boy and a girl, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

The Asian small-clawed otters were born March 17 and 18. They will remain behind the scenes for several weeks before going on display in the otter exhibit near the zoo entrance.

Their mom is 10-year-old Cai; dad is 6-year-old Ian. They were first-time parents in August to a boy named Otis.

The zoo is asking the public to vote on names for the newest babies. Go to kansascityzoo.org/otter-naming-contest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zookeepers came up with pairs of names to choose from. One is Asian inspired. Others have a hint of Irish, since the babies were born on St. Patrick's Day and the day after.

Hei Hei and Pua

Conner and Clover

McGregor and Peppermint

Angus and Fiona

Patrick and Shamrock

Voting ends Monday, April 2 The winning names will be announced the morning of Tuesday, April 3, on the zoo's Facebook page.

KCZoo Otter Baby Male.jpg
This male Asian small-clawed otter was born March 17 at the Kansas City Zoo.
The Kansas City Zoo

  Comments  