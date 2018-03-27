What should this little baby otter be named? KC Zoo wants you to vote

The otter population at the Kansas City Zoo continues to grow with the birth this month of a boy and a girl, zoo officials announced Tuesday.
The Asian small-clawed otters were born March 17 and 18. They will remain behind the scenes for several weeks before going on display in the otter exhibit near the zoo entrance.
Their mom is 10-year-old Cai; dad is 6-year-old Ian. They were first-time parents in August to a boy named Otis.
The zoo is asking the public to vote on names for the newest babies. Go to kansascityzoo.org/otter-naming-contest.
Zookeepers came up with pairs of names to choose from. One is Asian inspired. Others have a hint of Irish, since the babies were born on St. Patrick's Day and the day after.
▪ Hei Hei and Pua
▪ Conner and Clover
▪ McGregor and Peppermint
▪ Angus and Fiona
▪ Patrick and Shamrock
Voting ends Monday, April 2 The winning names will be announced the morning of Tuesday, April 3, on the zoo's Facebook page.
