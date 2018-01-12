Gracie, a female chimpanzee, was born Tuesday at the Kansas City Zoo
Kansas City Zoo welcomes Gracie, a female baby chimpanzee

By Matt Campbell

January 12, 2018 12:17 PM

A female chimpanzee was born Tuesday at the Kansas City Zoo and is being cared for by her mother, zoo officials announced Friday.

The baby, named Gracie, is the first birth for 21-year-old Teetoo.

“Teetoo and her infant are taking time to bond behind the scenes,” the zoo announcement said. “She has been very attentive, protective and nurturing with the baby.”

It will probably be several weeks before the infant can enter the outdoor exhibit and be seen by the public. Chimps need for the temperature to be at least 55 degrees.

Gracie is the third chimpanzee born at the Kansas City Zoo in as many years. Milo is 3 years old, and Ruw is 2. The zoo’s chimpanzee troop now numbers 13.

Teetoo and her twin sister, Teeoni, came to Kansas City from the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, Kan., in 2003.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

