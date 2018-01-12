Kansas City Zoo welcomes Gracie, a female baby chimpanzee

0:36 Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City Pause

3:28 Mother of man shot by police speaks out

0:43 Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens

0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations

1:51 'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son

1:22 High-skilled immigrant from India says he faces discriminatory system

1:03 'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka

0:44 Ice forming on overhead power lines freezes up street car service

1:16 We Are Branson, Missouri