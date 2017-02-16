Chimpanzee Ruw is expected to join Kansas City Zoo exhibit

1:53 KC participants says 'Day Without Immigrants' rally is important to help stop racism Pause

0:46 KC area fire departments fight grass fires in Overland Park

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

1:29 Lawrence police, citizen help suicidal person

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:29 Taps at the Tower commemorates start of World War I

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide