Chimpanzee Ruw is expected to join Kansas City Zoo exhibit

A female chimpanzee born at the Kansas City Zoo last year and raised so far by humans is expected to join the rest of the primate troop on public display on Saturday.
The chimp, named Ruw, was born April 1 but was rejected by her mother. Zookeepers tended to her and have been working to introduce her to the zoo’s chimpanzee group.
“She continues to grow and learn how to be a chimp from her surrogate moms and spends time playing and wrestling with (uncle) Milo and the rest of the adults,” the zoo said in a statement Thursday.
Ruw is expected to be in the public exhibit Saturday afternoon and Sunday.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
