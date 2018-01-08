Travel guide’s top 10 places to avoid include Myanmar, Honduras and ... Missouri

More Videos 1:20 Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck Pause 0:36 Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 0:53 Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one 11:01 Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 2:49 MLK interfaith service challenges audience 3:23 Fire destroys home in Blue Springs 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri For the first time, the NAACP has issued a travel advisory for a state, warning travelers and residents about possible discrimination and racist attacks. The Missouri NAACP circulated the advisory in June, and it was adopted by national delegates last week. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Ian Cummings. For the first time, the NAACP has issued a travel advisory for a state, warning travelers and residents about possible discrimination and racist attacks. The Missouri NAACP circulated the advisory in June, and it was adopted by national delegates last week. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Ian Cummings. Jill Toyoshiba and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

