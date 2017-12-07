Lamonte McIntyre, wrongly imprisoned for decades, offered full scholarship to KC college

For years, Lamonte McIntyre’s classroom was held within the confines of a prison, where he studied for a GED and took college courses.

Now, about two months after being freed for crimes he didn’t commit, McIntyre has been offered a full scholarship to Metropolitan Community College–Penn Valley.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” McIntyre said Thursday, the morning after learning the news. “I started my college career in prison, so to be able to finish is great.”

The Kansas City, Kan., man attended the Urban League of Greater Kansas City’s Difference Maker Awards Luncheon on Wednesday. While there, MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Penn Valley President Tyjaun Lee met him and heard his story of trial and triumph.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the spot, they decided to offer McIntyre a scholarship.

More Videos 2:55 Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war? Pause 1:52 Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 2:38 What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 3:00 'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man 4:33 "I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 0:21 Tom Wagstaff, injured Independence officer, 'really excited to be coming home' 0:27 Mom asked high school to be kind to her autistic son; did it work? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man Lamonte McIntyre, 41, is now a free man after being wrongly imprisoned for 23 years for a double homicide in 1994. After his exoneration on Oct. 13, McIntyre was greeted by family, friends and supporters as he walked out of the Wyandotte County Courthouse. On Monday, his Kansas City attorney, Cheryl Pilate addressed the lack of compensation for McIntyre and what's next for an innocent man who is starting his life over. 'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man Lamonte McIntyre, 41, is now a free man after being wrongly imprisoned for 23 years for a double homicide in 1994. After his exoneration on Oct. 13, McIntyre was greeted by family, friends and supporters as he walked out of the Wyandotte County Courthouse. On Monday, his Kansas City attorney, Cheryl Pilate addressed the lack of compensation for McIntyre and what's next for an innocent man who is starting his life over. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

“His story moved both of us,” Beatty said, according to a release issued by the college. “The mission of a community college is to make higher education accessible and affordable to all, but in Mr. McIntyre’s case, we felt compelled to do more.”

McIntyre is also taking classes at a barber academy. He hopes to one day open his own salon.

“I want to be able to help my community ... and help those less fortunate,” he said. “Most of my business will be non-profit.”

He plans to study business at Penn Valley and added that the scholarship offer came as a complete shock to him and the attorney who helped free him, Cheryl Pilate.

McIntyre was incarcerated for 23 years for a double shooting he didn’t commit.

Kansas is one of 18 states that offers no compensation to the wrongly convicted.

His mother, Rosie McIntyre, thanked the community for the support it’s shown her son since his release.

“Yesterday’s event was wonderful,” she said. “There are just so many loving, caring people who have supported my son. I’m overjoyed.”