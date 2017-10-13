Lamonte McIntyre, wrongly imprisoned 23 years for double murder, to be set free

Lamonte McIntyre, a man who has been imprisoned for 23 years, has been set free.
“Joy,” said McIntyre’s younger brother, Reginald. “Yeah, joy. I’m trying to take it all in.”
Tears flowed in the courtroom as it was announced that McIntyre would be freed. He was convicted for a gruesome double murder in Kansas City, Kan., in a 1994 incident.
He long insisted he was innocent.
During his sentencing decades ago, he told the court: “Judge, I would like to tell the court that I’m innocent. That’s all.”
The case against him was largely built on eyewitness testimony. No gun, motive, or other physical evidence was ever discovered linking McIntyre to the crime.
