Lamonte McIntyre, wrongly imprisoned 23 years for double murder, to be set free

More Videos

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Pause
Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief' 1:47

Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief'

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 1:43

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison?

Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism 2:52

Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism

Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS 2:30

Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing 2:11

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

Beer Hour with Urban League President/CEO Gwen Grant 6:46

Beer Hour with Urban League President/CEO Gwen Grant

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

  • Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre

    Supporters of a Lamonte McIntyre locked up at age 17 and convicted of two murders in 1994 held at rally for justice Thursday outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate is scheduled to appear Thursday in Wyandotte County District Circuit to present evidence in support of the exoneration or release of McIntyre.

Supporters of a Lamonte McIntyre locked up at age 17 and convicted of two murders in 1994 held at rally for justice Thursday outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate is scheduled to appear Thursday in Wyandotte County District Circuit to present evidence in support of the exoneration or release of McIntyre. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
Supporters of a Lamonte McIntyre locked up at age 17 and convicted of two murders in 1994 held at rally for justice Thursday outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate is scheduled to appear Thursday in Wyandotte County District Circuit to present evidence in support of the exoneration or release of McIntyre. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Local

Lamonte McIntyre, wrongly imprisoned 23 years for double murder, to be set free

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 2:55 PM

Lamonte McIntyre, a man who has been imprisoned for 23 years, has been set free.

“Joy,” said McIntyre’s younger brother, Reginald. “Yeah, joy. I’m trying to take it all in.”

Tears flowed in the courtroom as it was announced that McIntyre would be freed. He was convicted for a gruesome double murder in Kansas City, Kan., in a 1994 incident.

He long insisted he was innocent.

During his sentencing decades ago, he told the court: “Judge, I would like to tell the court that I’m innocent. That’s all.”

The case against him was largely built on eyewitness testimony. No gun, motive, or other physical evidence was ever discovered linking McIntyre to the crime.

More Videos

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Pause
Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief' 1:47

Trump signs health care executive order for 'Obamacare relief'

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 1:43

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison?

Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism 2:52

Olathe North High School students talk about diversity, overcoming racism

Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS 2:30

Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing 2:11

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

Beer Hour with Urban League President/CEO Gwen Grant 6:46

Beer Hour with Urban League President/CEO Gwen Grant

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing 1:07

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

  • Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

    The shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 22 years ago led to the arrest of Lamonte McIntyre.

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

The shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 22 years ago led to the arrest of Lamonte McIntyre.

Neil Nakahodo, Eric Adler, and Kris Knowles The Kansas City Star

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  