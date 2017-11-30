Here’s how closing half of the Buck O’Neil Bridge for rehab work will affect your commute

More Videos 1:51 Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe Pause 2:11 Marine killed in Battle of Tarawa in WWII comes home to rest by his mother’s side 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 2:28 The winner of the Battle of the Brains competition is ... 3:02 Here's what businessman Dennis Hulsing has to say about saving local country club 1:00 Driver sped to 80 mph while evading police before crashing 2:45 Battle of the Brains Top 20 finalists 0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 2:36 What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 2:15 Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How you’ll get around when half of the Buck O’Neil Bridge closes for repairs Half of the Buck O’Neil Bridge will close in Spring 2018 for several months for a short-term rehab project. Here’s what this means for traffic headed into and out of downtown Kansas City. Half of the Buck O’Neil Bridge will close in Spring 2018 for several months for a short-term rehab project. Here’s what this means for traffic headed into and out of downtown Kansas City. Robert A. Cronkleton bcronkleton@kcstar.com

