How an agreement to repair the Buck O’Neil Bridge could affect your commute

Troubles ahead for the Buck O'Neil Bridge

The 61-year-old former Broadway Bridge needs a major rehabilitation, and the Missouri Department of Transportation warns that a regional group imagining grander future scenarios for the bridge needs to speed up designing and funding a plan or the state will have to go with repairing the existing bridge.

