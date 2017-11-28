Should KC get rid of I-70 on north side of the downtown loop? Your thoughts are wanted

More Videos 0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot Pause 3:26 See what's being considered for KC’s downtown loop 2:40 Expectant mother rescues self and son from sinking car 2:27 Fatal accident at Garmin construction site in Olathe 2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case 4:07 The Star's Editorial Board talks with Vietnam vet John Musgrave 1:23 Three Lawrence shooting suspects appeared in court today 2:03 New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018 1:43 Mom wants ridicule and taunts labeled a hate crime against LGBT youth 1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See what's being considered for KC’s downtown loop Planners looking into a major reinvention of the north side of Kansas City’s downtown loop are asking people in an online survey to rank their thoughts about several alternatives. Here’s a look at those options. Planners looking into a major reinvention of the north side of Kansas City’s downtown loop are asking people in an online survey to rank their thoughts about several alternatives. Here’s a look at those options. Robert A. Cronkleton and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

