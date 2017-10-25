Suspect facing three murder charges in Lawrence shooting deaths appears shaken in court

The 20-year-old Topeka man facing three murder charges in Lawrence’s violent morning of Oct. 1 appeared in court Wednesday, visibly shaken as the judge read the charges.
Anthony Laron Roberts Jr. leaned against the podium with his head hung low, shaking it slowly and exhaling heavily.
In all, three people died and two were wounded in the shooting near 11th Street and Massachusetts Street as more than 100 people were in the street around 1:40 a.m.
Roberts is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee.
He is also charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20, both of Topeka.
His bond is set at $1 million.
Two other defendants in the case also appeared in court.
Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of one of the survivors of the shootings, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Police say the three victims were shot during a shooting spree that erupted soon after an altercation near 11th Street and Massachusetts Street.
Wednesday’s hearing was continued Nov.1 at 2 p.m. because Roberts is in the process of hiring an attorney, and Rayton needs to have a public defender assigned.
