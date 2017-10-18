More Videos

  Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting

    Lawrence Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a triple-fatal shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 in downtown Lawrence. Gretchen Brown, mother of Leah Brown, 22, who was fatally shot, reacts to news of the arrest on Tuesday.

Lawrence Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a triple-fatal shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 in downtown Lawrence. Gretchen Brown, mother of Leah Brown, 22, who was fatally shot, reacts to news of the arrest on Tuesday. Tammy Ljungblad and Glenn E. Rice The Kansas City Star
Lawrence Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a triple-fatal shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 in downtown Lawrence. Gretchen Brown, mother of Leah Brown, 22, who was fatally shot, reacts to news of the arrest on Tuesday.

Local

Third man arrested in Lawrence triple shooting, charged with first-degree murder

By Joe Robertson And Toriano Porter

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 05:58 PM

A third suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the violence Oct. 1 in downtown Lawrence that left three people dead and two injured.

Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka was taken into custody in Kansas City by U.S. Marshals earlier Wednesday.

Roberts was charged in Douglas County with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted second-degree murder. It is not known at this time when he will be extradited.

The charges follow Monday’s arrests of Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, and Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, both of Topeka.

Rayton was charged with attempted second-degree murder and jailed with a bond of $1 million. McMillon was charged with aggravated assault and battery and jailed with a $25,000 bond.

The three people killed were in the street near Massachusetts and 11th streets early in the morning after bars were letting out when police say shooting erupted after an altercation.

Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, of Topeka and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20, of Topeka all died from gunshots.

Rayton is a cousin of Dean, relatives said.

Attempts to reach the families of Brown, Dean and Henderson were unsuccessful Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

