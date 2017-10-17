Massachusetts Street shooting suspect is cousin to one of three killed in Lawrence

One of the men arrested in connection to the Oct. 1 shooting on Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence, Kan. is the cousin of one of the three people fatally wounded.
Lawrence police identified the suspects as Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka, Kan., and Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, also of Topeka, Kan. Both have criminal histories.
The brother of one of the victims, Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, said that Rayton is a cousin.
“Somebody just called and me told me about it,” brother T’Juan Dean said. “I’m shocked about it.”
Rayton was charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon while McMillon was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
According to booking records, Rayton’s bond is $1 million, and McMillon’s bond is $25,000.
The shooting happened as crowds spilled out of the bars on Massachusetts Street downtown around closing time early that Sunday morning.
In addition to 24-year-old Dean, killed were Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20. Henderson and Dean were Topeka residents.
Gretchen Brown, the mother of Leah Elizabeth Brown, said Tuesday that she was pleased to learn about the arrests.
Brown said that she was “grateful for the hardworking and efforts of the Lawrence Police Department.”
Lawrence police said earlier this month that they thought the shooting stemmed from a “physical altercation” that occurred near the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts.
Dean said he knew little about the incident and was in the process learning more.
“I’m going to make some phone calls and find out more,” he said.
Family members and friends of the victims expressed relief that charges were filed, but they are expecting more to come.
They noticed that no one is yet charged with first-degree murder.
“The main guy is still at large,” Henderson’s aunt, Dallas Ratliff, posted on Facebook. “He will be caught.”
She and others shared the hope that the initial charges and having two suspects in custody will bring more arrests and steeper charges.
Ratliff echoed others’ dismay that a cousin of Dean had been charged.
“Disgusting!” she wrote.
Two and a half weeks before the Lawrence shooting, McMillon bonded out of jail after being arrested on four felony drug charges in Topeka. He was indicted last week on those charges, accusing him of distributing marijuana.
McMillon also was charged last year in juvenile court with felony aggravated robbery and later pleaded no contest to felony theft.
Rayton also has a criminal history.
In September 2014, Rayton pleaded guilty in Shawnee County to felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor child endangerment charges and was sentenced to supervised probation. He was released from that supervision in August.
In 2013, Rayton was charged with misdemeanor battery. That charge was dismissed when he pleaded guilty in the felony aggravated assault case.
A joint press conference with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the Lawrence Police Department is scheduled for 2 p.m. Additional details are expected to be released.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments