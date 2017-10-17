Massachusetts Street shooting suspect is cousin to one of three killed in Lawrence

More Videos 0:58 "To think that it happened here is crazy." Pause 1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 1:02 Father of Isabell Addison makes emotional plea to find his daughter's killer 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:51 Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation 0:37 Five things to know about Rebecca Ruud 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:33 Librarian not guilty in case R. Crosby Kemper calls 'ridiculous' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence Gretchen Brown of Shawnee describes what happened early Sunday morning when her daughter, Leah Elizabeth Brown,22, was fatally shot outside a bar in Lawrence. "I encouraged them to go to Lawrence instead of Westport because Westport has been so violent and dangerous," said Brown. Gretchen Brown of Shawnee describes what happened early Sunday morning when her daughter, Leah Elizabeth Brown,22, was fatally shot outside a bar in Lawrence. "I encouraged them to go to Lawrence instead of Westport because Westport has been so violent and dangerous," said Brown. Tammy Ljungblad and Mara Williams The Kansas City Star

