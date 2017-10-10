More Videos 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Pause 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 0:32 Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 2:11 Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 0:38 Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 1:55 Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:17 Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raw video: Kylr Yust pleads not guilty to murdering Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions in Cass County Kylr Yust, a 29-year-old Kansas City man authorities suspected in the disappearances of two Cass County women nearly a decade apart, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse on Tuesday at the Cass County Justice Center in Harrisonville. Kylr Yust, a 29-year-old Kansas City man authorities suspected in the disappearances of two Cass County women nearly a decade apart, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse on Tuesday at the Cass County Justice Center in Harrisonville. Pool video

