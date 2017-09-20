KC couple’s lost engagement ring is found — and they kept it secret for days

More Videos 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Pause 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 2:27 Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 0:53 Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 1:59 The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:08 Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

