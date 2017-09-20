KC couple who lost ring get engagement redo on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ — with way bigger ring

More Videos 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Pause 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 0:53 Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 1:08 Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:59 The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:12 Protesters say DeVos policies will push country backward toward 'savage inequalities' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star