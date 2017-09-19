The KCI parking lot where body sat for 8 months was supposed to be checked every night

More Videos 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found Pause 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:53 Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:59 The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:08 Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 1:23 Crash kills teen and 3-year-old girl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found See the area where Randy Potter's body was found in his truck in Economy Parking Lot B at Kansas City International Airport. Potter was missing for eight months until police were alerted to a foul odor coming from the truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. See the area where Randy Potter's body was found in his truck in Economy Parking Lot B at Kansas City International Airport. Potter was missing for eight months until police were alerted to a foul odor coming from the truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

