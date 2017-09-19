Police identify 3-year-old girl who died from injuries in multi-vehicle crash

More Videos

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 3:02

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide 1:53

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 0:35

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay

The Star's staffers read 'mean tweets' from 2017 3:21

The Star's staffers read 'mean tweets' from 2017

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 0:58

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said.

Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said. Robert A. Cronkleton and Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said. Robert A. Cronkleton and Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Local

Police identify 3-year-old girl who died from injuries in multi-vehicle crash

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 11:03 AM

UPDATED September 19, 2017 04:18 PM

Police identified Ryan Hampel, 3, of Independence as the girl who died from her injuries suffered in Sunday’s multiple-vehicle crash.

Ryan, who died Monday, was properly restrained in a child seat, police said. She was the second person to die from injuries in the Sunday afternoon crash along the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to 23rd Street Trafficway.

Emely Samantha “Sami” Raudales, 16, of Shawnee, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, police said Monday. Ryan’s name was released Tuesday.

Both children were passengers in separate vehicles involved in the crash.

Police said the crash appears to have been caused by a reckless driver who failed to slow for a red light and slammed into the rear of a Toyota SUV.

Sami was a backseat passenger in the SUV, which was driven by her father, Geovanny Raudales. He remained hospitalized in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page family members set up for them.

The crash occurred as a black Dodge pickup exited from northbound I-435. Police didn’t find any evidence that the pickup attempted to slow down before it rear-ended the SUV.

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 3:02

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide 1:53

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 0:35

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay

The Star's staffers read 'mean tweets' from 2017 3:21

The Star's staffers read 'mean tweets' from 2017

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 0:58

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    On Sunday, a multi-car crash along the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to 23rd Street Trafficway, killed 16-year-old Emely Samantha Raudales and 3-year-old Ryan Hampel. Here’s what happened.

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened?

On Sunday, a multi-car crash along the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to 23rd Street Trafficway, killed 16-year-old Emely Samantha Raudales and 3-year-old Ryan Hampel. Here’s what happened.

Neil Nakahodo, Rich Sugg and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

The force of the collision pushed the SUV into the intersection where it struck a Hyundai and a brown Dodge pickup. Ryan was a passenger in the Hyundai, which crashed into a traffic signal pole.

The black pickup and the SUV continued across the west lanes of 23rd and crashed into a stone wall.

The driver of the pickup was taken in for questioning and was released pending further investigation.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 3:02

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide 1:53

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 0:35

Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay

The Star's staffers read 'mean tweets' from 2017 3:21

The Star's staffers read 'mean tweets' from 2017

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 0:58

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Frank White's finances 1:09

Frank White's finances

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department.

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

