Police identify 3-year-old girl who died from injuries in multi-vehicle crash

Crash kills teen and 3-year-old girl Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said. Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said. Robert A. Cronkleton and Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

