Police identify 3-year-old girl who died from injuries in multi-vehicle crash

Police identified Ryan Hampel, 3, of Independence as the girl who died from her injuries suffered in Sunday’s multiple-vehicle crash.
Ryan, who died Monday, was properly restrained in a child seat, police said. She was the second person to die from injuries in the Sunday afternoon crash along the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to 23rd Street Trafficway.
Emely Samantha “Sami” Raudales, 16, of Shawnee, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, police said Monday. Ryan’s name was released Tuesday.
Both children were passengers in separate vehicles involved in the crash.
Police said the crash appears to have been caused by a reckless driver who failed to slow for a red light and slammed into the rear of a Toyota SUV.
Sami was a backseat passenger in the SUV, which was driven by her father, Geovanny Raudales. He remained hospitalized in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page family members set up for them.
The crash occurred as a black Dodge pickup exited from northbound I-435. Police didn’t find any evidence that the pickup attempted to slow down before it rear-ended the SUV.
The force of the collision pushed the SUV into the intersection where it struck a Hyundai and a brown Dodge pickup. Ryan was a passenger in the Hyundai, which crashed into a traffic signal pole.
The black pickup and the SUV continued across the west lanes of 23rd and crashed into a stone wall.
The driver of the pickup was taken in for questioning and was released pending further investigation.
