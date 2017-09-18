Teen, 3-year-old die from injuries in violent multi-vehicle crash

More Videos

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life 2:27

Listen to hero describe his attempt to save police officer’s life

Pause
This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:01

This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found

'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School 1:56

'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School

Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive 1:17

Cullen Landis' aunt said no parent should learn their child is being transported from school unresponsive

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 0:31

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks

Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance 2:38

Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Divers search for engagement ring dropped during viral proposal 1:48

Divers search for engagement ring dropped during viral proposal

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

  • Crash killed teen girl, critically injures 3-year-old girl

    Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said.

Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said. Robert A. Cronkleton and Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Police say that the victims of a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, had not done anything wrong or were being reckless. The only way to avoid the crash was to not have been there, police said. Robert A. Cronkleton and Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Local

Teen, 3-year-old die from injuries in violent multi-vehicle crash

By Robert A. Cronkleton and Kaitlyn Schwers

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

September 18, 2017 8:14 AM

A teenager and a 3-year-old died from injuries they suffered in an “extremely violent” multiple-vehicle crash shortly after the end of the Chiefs game Sunday afternoon, Kansas City police said.

The crash appears to have been caused by a reckless driver who didn’t slow for a red light and slammed at a high speed into the rear of a Toyota SUV, said Sgt. Bill Mahoney, supervisor of accident investigation at Kansas City Police Department.

The 16-year-old girl, identified by police as Emily Raudales, died at a hospital shortly after the crash. Raudales, of Shawnee, Kan., was a backseat passenger in the SUV, which was driven by her father. He remained at a hospital with serious injuries Monday.

On Monday night, police announced that another passenger, a 3-year-old girl, also died as a result of the crash. The child was from Independence. Earlier, police had said the child was listed in extremely critical condition.

One other person was taken to a hospital after the crash, Mahoney said.

“The people who sustained these injuries weren’t doing anything wrong or being reckless in any way,” Mahoney said. “I don’t know how they could have avoided having been in this other than just not been there.”

The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. on the exit ramp from Interstate 435 to 23rd Street Trafficway.

According to police, a black Dodge pickup, which had a large American flag on a pole in its bed, had been northbound on I-435.

A witness told police that the truck had been swerving in and out of traffic before it took the exit ramp to 23rd Street Trafficway.

Police didn’t find any evidence that the pickup attempted to slow down before it rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV that was stopped at a red light at the intersection. The teen was the passenger in the SUV.

The crash pushed the SUV into the intersection where it struck a red Hyundai and brown Dodge pickup, which were headed east. The force of the collision redirected the Hyundai into a traffic signal pole.

The 3-year-old was a passenger in the Hyundai.

“She was in a child seat; she was properly restrained, but just the severity of the damage to the car was more than the seat could protect her from,” Mahoney said.

The black pickup and the SUV continued across the the west lanes of 23rd Street Trafficway and crashed into a stone wall.

Police took the driver of the black Dodge pickup in for questioning. The driver consented to having his blood drawn so that it could be tested to determine whether he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

The driver was released pending further investigation. It could take six to eight weeks before lab results are complete and for police to wrap up the investigation.

“Unfortunately, sometimes people’s recklessness; there’s just nothing you can do about it,” Mahoney said. “Everybody did what they could. We had a child in a safety seat; a girl in a stopped vehicle. It always pays to pay attention, but there’s no evidence we’re seeing that any of the other motorists — other than the individual who disregarded the red light — did anything that contributed to this.”

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance

View More Video