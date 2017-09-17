More Videos

This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:01

This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found

Pause
Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 0:31

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 2:49

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary 0:53

Watch surveillance footage of AT&T burglary

Big Sonia (Trailer) 3:01

Big Sonia (Trailer)

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue 1:08

Things to know about Wentworth Military Academy and its Doughboy statue

Crash kills teen and 3-year-old girl 1:23

Crash kills teen and 3-year-old girl

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened? 1:59

The 23rd St. Trafficway and I-435 wreck: What happened?

  • Raw video from six vehicle crash at 23rd & 435

    Kansas City police report several serious injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on 23rd Street at Interstate 435 Sunday afternoon after the Kansas City Chiefs football game.

Kansas City police report several serious injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on 23rd Street at Interstate 435 Sunday afternoon after the Kansas City Chiefs football game. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Kansas City police report several serious injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on 23rd Street at Interstate 435 Sunday afternoon after the Kansas City Chiefs football game. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Local

Pickup truck runs red light; serious injuries in multiple-vehicle crash near I-435 in Kansas City

By Joe Robertson and By Mará Rose Williams

The Kansas City Star

September 17, 2017 4:35 PM

Several people were hospitalized — two suffering life-threatening injuries — after a pickup truck ran a red light and plowed into traffic in east Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs football game Sunday afternoon.

Police reported the black pickup truck exited from northbound Interstate 435 and crashed into several vehicles on 23rd Street. One of the people critically injured was a 3-year-old child, and the other was a teenager. The driver of the pickup truck was taken from the scene for questioning by police. A dog in the back of the truck was uninjured.

The truck, which had a large American flag on a pole in its bed, crashed into the back of a Toyota SUV that was stopped at the red light on the exit ramp. The impact propelled the SUV into the intersection where it hit a red Hyndai passenger car and a Dodge pickup truck that were traveling east on 23rd Street.

The Hyundai collided with the center traffic signal pole. The critically injured child was in the Hyundai. The teenager who was critically injured was in the Toyota SUV, which was thrown into a stone wall across the intersection.

In all four people were transported to hospitals. Two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., soon after the Chiefs football game had ended.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater

View More Video