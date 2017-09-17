Pickup truck runs red light; serious injuries in multiple-vehicle crash near I-435 in Kansas City

Several people were hospitalized — two suffering life-threatening injuries — after a pickup truck ran a red light and plowed into traffic in east Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs football game Sunday afternoon.

Police reported the black pickup truck exited from northbound Interstate 435 and crashed into several vehicles on 23rd Street. One of the people critically injured was a 3-year-old child, and the other was a teenager. The driver of the pickup truck was taken from the scene for questioning by police. A dog in the back of the truck was uninjured.

The truck, which had a large American flag on a pole in its bed, crashed into the back of a Toyota SUV that was stopped at the red light on the exit ramp. The impact propelled the SUV into the intersection where it hit a red Hyndai passenger car and a Dodge pickup truck that were traveling east on 23rd Street.

The Hyundai collided with the center traffic signal pole. The critically injured child was in the Hyundai. The teenager who was critically injured was in the Toyota SUV, which was thrown into a stone wall across the intersection.

In all four people were transported to hospitals. Two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., soon after the Chiefs football game had ended.