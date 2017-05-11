Dog chained to cinder block and left to die at Longview Lake gets new home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa Pause 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal 2:25 Deputy the dog, almost drowned, gets a new home 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:12 Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop 1:40 Federal judge orders Kobach to hand over documents from Trump meeting 0:28 Sen. Jerry Moran speaks about James Comey 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter 1:56 Woman recalls when friend's harness came off during ride on Schlitterbahn's Verrückt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Almost two weeks after being left to drown in Longview Lake, Deputy went to his new home in Independence on Thursday. The 7-year-old shepherd-Lab mix was found on April 28 caked in mud and tied to a cinder block along the lake shoreline and would have drowned in the rising lake waters. The Great Plains SPCA helped the dog recovery and found him a new owner. Allison Long and Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star