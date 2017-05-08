KC Streetcar apologizes to Garth Brooks fans stranded after Sunday night’s concert

The Kansas City Streetcar apologized after Garth Brooks’ fans were stranded in downtown Kansas City after Sunday night’s concert.
Under normal operations, the streetcar runs until 11 p.m. The agency said it made a last-minute attempt to extend hours until midnight to accommodate the Garth Brooks concert at the Sprint Center.
But to get the repairs completed on time for Monday morning’s commute, service had to be shut down at 11 p.m.
In a statement released on Twitter, the KC Streetcar said it apologized for the inconvenience riders experienced when leaving the concert.
“Necessary track slab repairs were conducted which required sufficient time for the concrete to cure and for the KC Streetcar service to resume by 6 a.m. Monday,” the agency said.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and the miscommunication that resulted,” the agency said in the statement.
KC Streetcar said it carried more than 40,000 riders over the weekend and it would work to ensure that it provides better service in the future.
Last weekend, KC Streetcar celebrated its first year of service with a birthday party. The streetcar has proved popular, far exceeding expectations with 2 million riders in its first year.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
