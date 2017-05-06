Look what just turned 1 — birthday bash is thrown for the Kansas City streetcar

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office Pause 26:38 Beer Hour with Julián Zugazagoitia 2:41 As dog numbers surge downtown, Kansas City steps in it 3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 1:56 Woman recalls when friend's harness came off during ride on Schlitterbahn's Verrückt 0:43 Pothole damages cars on I-70 in Kansas City 0:49 How to escape from a sinking car 3:18 Pastor Adam Hamilton shows his childhood beer can collection on Beer Hour 4:34 Pastor Adam Hamilton on Tinder, hookup culture Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Streetcar officials and fans gathered at Union Station Saturday to celebrate the line's first year of operation. Donald Bradley The Kansas City Star