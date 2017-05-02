Fourth Battle of the Brains competition announced

There will be a fourth edition this fall of the Battle of the Brains competition, which has inspired about 11,000 students in the metropolitan area since 2011 to focus on science, technology, engineering and math.
Burns & McDonnell announced the new round on Tuesday as the winning concept of the 2015 Battle of the Brains debuted as the first outdoor exhibit at Science City at Union Station. Nine students from Mason Elementary School in Lee’s Summit won that competition with an exhibit concept about simple machines.
Exact dates have not yet been announced, but schools may sign up now for the 2017 competition at www.botbkc.com Winners in the secondary and elementary divisions will each win $50,000. Results will be announced in November.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
