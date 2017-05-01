Kid-designed outdoor Science City exhibit focuses on simple machines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts Pause 1:44 From high school dropout to college track star 4:40 Blue Valley superintendent explains middle school study 1:29 Water rescues, fast moving water in Missouri prompt state of emergency 2:28 Devastating floodwaters create state of emergency in Missouri 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 0:35 Traffic jammed on Bond Bridge after report of a possible jumper 2:34 Deadly flood in southern Missouri continues to be a dangerous situation 1:39 Science City adds new outdoor exhibit designed by elementary school students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A new outdoor exhibit called Simple Machines at Play at Union Station's Science City opens at 10 a.m. May 2. Its design is based on a Battle of the Brains educational competition submission by students from Mason Elementary School in Lee's Summit. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Matt Campbell. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star